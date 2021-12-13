Woman sparks debate after ‘refusing’ to tell her boyfriend how much money she makes: ‘It’s all about trust’

A woman is afraid to tell her boyfriend (BF) that she makes more money than him.

The woman posted her dilemma on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. She has been taken advantage of financially before. But after dating her boyfriend for almost a year, she is reluctant to tell him how much money he makes or what she even does for a living.

“AITA for refusing to disclose how much I make to my BF?” the Redditor asked. “My BF and I have been dating for almost a year and he doesn’t know how much I make. I’ve been taken advantage of financially by BFs in the past so I keep what I make and signs of any wealth out of sight.”

“I don’t have a lot of obvious expensive things, but my bags and clothes are expensive niche brands and I have a lot of toys like an RV, a SPYDER bike and some other things. He hasn’t caught on to the fact that they are mine since I usually leave them at my parent’s place since they use the RV more.”

“He isn’t wealthy; he’s told me he makes around $60,000, and I don’t feel like letting him know what I make,” she explained. “I pay more for our dates, but I usually split it, and we never go anywhere fancy. He’s been annoyed that I will never discuss money with him or really what I do for work.”

“I tell him I work in tech, which he feels like isn’t enough info. I’m still trying to decide whether I should trust him with any more details around what I make since money immediately changes a lot of people’s behavior. He’s gotten mad over this as he’s been trying to get me to disclose what I make and what exactly I do.”

Redditors weighed in with their opinions.

“He can go one of two ways, either be a gold digger or not care, but it’s all about trust,” a user commented.

“I think a year into a relationship is more than enough time to disclose how much you’re making, let alone what you do and for what company,” another said.

“If you don’t trust him enough to actually tell him what you do, then you don’t trust him enough to be in a relationship,” someone wrote.

Story continues

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this mom who accidentally recorded the exact moment that saved her marriage.

The post Woman sparks debate after ‘refusing’ to tell her boyfriend how much money she makes: ‘It’s all about trust’ appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Little boy who adores UPS driver surprises her with special Amazon package: 'Cutest thing [I've] seen on social media in a long time'

Dad spends $400 in vet bills to diagnose limping rescue dog, makes shocking discovery: 'Bless him, this is so cute'

The 5 best gifts to buy from Black-owned businesses — handbags, candles, skin care and more

6 high-quality gifts for foodies and home chefs, from air fryers to mini cupcakes