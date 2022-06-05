Woman sparks debate by giving herself a tattoo of Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez

A woman has sparked a debate by giving herself a tattoo of Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, during the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Throughout the six-week trial, Vasquez became one of the most well-known figures on the case. She’s since gained massive attention online and has been celebrated on Twitter and Instagram. Rumours also sparked that she has been dating Depp, which Vasquez laughed at and declined to answer further.

In a recent video shared to TikTok, Jazzmyn Wollfe, documented how she gave herself “a Camille Vasquez tattoo”. She first showed a silhouette of the lawyer, drawn on a piece of paper, who was standing in front of a microphone. Below the portrait, Wollfe wrote, “OBJECTION”.

Wollfe filmed herself outlining the design, with black ink, onto her leg. She then showed and zoomed in on the tattoo, which was placed right below her knee, at different angles.

As of 1 June, the clip has more than 1.1 million views, with TikTok users in the comments praising Wollfe for creating the tattoo and for paying homage to Vasquez.

“Good for you and what it stands for,” one wrote. “I think it’s awesome.”

“Camille is an intelligent, strong, powerful and honest soul,” another wrote. “This tattoo of her is littt !”

A third user added: “I love this tat. This is an intelligent woman who stands her ground, speaks her mind, and states facts not gossip. What’s not to like? We should all take notes.”

However, other commenters claimed that the tattoo was not appropriate because the lawsuit was a “real-life” situation about domestic abuse, as Depp had sued Heard $50m for implying that he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. She countersued him for $100m.

“This is a real life case, she’s a person not a character,” one TikTok user wrote. “Imagine finding out a stranger has a tattoo of you when you’re not even a celebrity.”

“On a domestic abuse case [jesus f***ing christ],” another wrote, while some viewers questioned if she would regret it later, pending the results on the trial, and said: “IMAGINE IF IT TURNED OUT THAT JOHNNY IS GUILTY.”

However, on Wednesday, Depp won his case against Heard, who was ordered to pay her ex-husband $15m in damages. Heard received a partial win in the case, as well, and was awarded $2m in compensatory damages.

Speaking to Insider about the ink, Wollfe detailed how inspired she was by how Vasquez cross-examined Heard during the trial.

“Honestly, my jaw dropped,” she said. “I was so impressed and amazed by the confidence she maintained the whole time. How unapologetically she pursued justice and trying to shine light on the mistreatment of somebody she believed had been abused.”

According to Wollfe, her tattoo took about an hour to complete, as she acknowledged how artists have to go over designs multiple times until they get the “darkness” and “depth” that they want.

Although she praised Vasquez for conducting herself in a “very powerful way”, Wollfe said that the tattoo has an even deeper meaning.

“I just wanted it to be a symbol of strength,” she explained. “I recently left an abusive relationship where I spent years suppressing my own voice and my own pain for the convenience of a narcissistic abuser. So, to see somebody fighting back against that in such an impressive manner, I really took inspiration from that moment.”

Regarding some of the comments she received on her video, the TikToker expressed how “deeply upset” she was by them, as many people assumed that she was “advocating for abuse,” which “couldn’t be farther from true”.

Speaking to The Independent, Wollfe emphasised that while she doesn’t know Vasquez personally or even as “a perseron per say,” her tattoo pays homage to everything that the lawyer embodied and how she conducted herself throughout the trial.

“The way she provided a voice in a situation where somebody else’s had been muted,” Wollfe explained. “The way she spoke out against an often disregarded or undermined type of abuse (where a male is experiencing physical and mental harm at the hands of a woman). The way she was effectively and quite remarkably unraveling this web of lies that had been spun. “And she did it in such an articulate way, while carrying herself with an unshakable confidence.”

Wollfe also expressed how because she was a victim of abuse, as her “abuser had done everything he could to discredit” her, she thought that Vasquez’s was extremely powerful.

“So to see Camille hold her ground, and work tirelessly to bring the truth to light and bring justice to the situation, that was incredible,” she said. “And the resonation would remain regardless of the trial’s outcome.”

“Her work in that courtroom was impactful, for many people.. girls, women, men, victims of abuse, those who felt represented, those who felt inspired and able to speak their truth,” she added. “She was amazing, and despite the hate I received (and am still receiving from some), I could not be happier with the tattoo.”

