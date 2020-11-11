Woman cooks steak in toaster, TikTok users do not say well done

A woman has sparked a debate online after she filmed herself cooking a steak in a toaster.

Social media users were stunned by the Tik Tok video which showed an American woman, known only as Juliette, prepare a steak for her boyfriend.

In the viral clip, Juliette puts two raw steaks into her toaster which she then turns on to the medium heat setting.

Once “cooked”, Juliette removes the steak from the toaster and puts them on a plate. She covers the meat in steak sauce and films herself taking the first bite.

While the steaks appeared to be cooked and browned by the toaster, many were concerned about whether the toaster could thoroughly cook the steak all the way through.

The clip has been commented on more than 11,000 times on Tik Tok and has been liked more than 100,000 times.

"I just watched a crime happen," one person said in response to the clip.

While another said: "Her bf is probably in the hospital rn."

This is not the only creative cooking method Juliette has shared on Tik Tok.

She has also made bacon and eggs using a pair of hair straighteners and cooked spaghetti and meatballs in a coffee machine.

Her method of cooking steak in a toaster is not recognised as a safe way to cook meat.

Chef Jamie Oliver recommends adding the steak to a hot pan, then cooking for 6 minutes for medium-rare, or to your liking, turning every minute.