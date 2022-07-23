Woman in south Ottawa had to wait 6 hours for ambulance after hip fracture

·3 min read
Cathy Deschenes says no family should have to experience a wait for an ambulance similar to the six hours her mother-in-law spent in pain, huddled in the garage. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC - image credit)
Cathy Deschenes says no family should have to experience a wait for an ambulance similar to the six hours her mother-in-law spent in pain, huddled in the garage. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC - image credit)

A 75-year-old woman in south Ottawa had to wait six hours for an ambulance after falling and fracturing her hip in one of the latest incidents where Ottawa's paramedic service has been caught overstretched.

Nine-year-old Haisley Lavergne said she saw her grandmother screaming for help after she fell at the end of her Greely driveway while trying to move a waste bin.

"I looked out the window and I realized grandma was on the ground outside and ran downstairs to tell dad," she said. "It scared me a lot."

Elaine Deschenes' children, grandchildren and neighbours rushed to help, but had to wait six hours for an ambulance after calling around 5 p.m.

In that time, her daughter-in-law Cathy Deschenes said, family members wedged Elaine on a walker to shuffle up her driveway into the garage and out of the muggy heat Thursday evening.

"Each time we moved back like a foot at a time, she was yelling out in pain," Cathy said.

"We had no choice. We couldn't put her into a vehicle. If we could've, we would've and got her to the nearest hospital. But we absolutely needed an ambulance."

Cathy Deschenes/Submitted
Cathy Deschenes/Submitted

Cathy Deschenes said after the six-hour wait Elaine was taken to Winchester District Hospital by Cornwall paramedics and since then she's received excellent care. She's been transported to the Ottawa Hospital since her hip fracture was confirmed.

"I'm ultimately concerned more about patients and families that are alone and don't have anybody to help them. I think my mother-in-law was super fortunate that she had so many people around her," Cathy Deschenes said.

"We don't want this to happen to anyone else."

In another part of town late Thursday, Ottawa police said they provided first aid to a man who was shot on Clifford Private and transported him to hospital "as there was no ambulance immediately available."

Police said the injuries were non-life threatening.

CBC News contacted the Ottawa Paramedic Service Friday and received no response to questions about staffing levels or whether a level zero was declared on Thursday.

In a report this past June, city staff said there had been 526 instances where no ambulances were available in Ottawa between Jan. 1 and May 25 of this year — compared to 45 instances in the same period in 2021.

It attributed those delays to a 12 per cent rise in response volumes, as well as offload delays that tied paramedics up in hospital.

Coun. Matt Luloff, chair of the community and protective services committee, was not available for an interview Friday afternoon.

Reno Patry/CBC
Reno Patry/CBC

In a statement, he applauded paramedics efforts to reduce ambulance offload times so they can respond to calls and said the "widespread national and provincial issue" of level zeroes need to be addressed by the Ministry of Health.

Ontario's Ministry of Health provided a statement Friday saying they take the issue of ambulance availability very seriously.

The ministry said it has expanded the dedicated offload nurse program to free up paramedics when they get to emergency departments.

It said $7 million has been added to the program in the 2022-23 budget to hire nurses, paramedics, community paramedics, respiratory therapists and physician assistants to fill those positions.

The ministry said it is looking at both long- and short-term solutions to address hospital flow issues, space limitations, hospital culture and access to non-emergency care alternatives.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia, Ukraine sign UN agreements to free up Ukrainian grain exports; US announces $270M aid package: Live updates

    Amid a growing global food crisis, Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements to allow Russia to export grain and fertilizer. Latest updates.

  • All the Best Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have one of the greatest celebrity love stories of the 21st century. Here are their best photos together over the decades.

  • Ryan Gosling Says Daughter Amada, 6, Pulled a 'Power Move' During Family Visit to the Louvre

    The Barbie actor shares daughters Amada and Esmeralda with longtime love Eva Mendes

  • Rebel Wilson is 'glowing' on Austrian getaway: 'Health = wealth'

    Rebel Wilson is prioritizing her health.

  • A Qantas crew declared an emergency to get priority landing because the plane only had 40 minutes left of fuel, report says

    Air traffic control said the plane had to wait for longer than previously predicted before landing so the pilots called a mayday, per The Guardian.

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer

    Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois agreed to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer Friday. The 24-year-old Dubois, who arrived in Winnipeg in a trade with Columbus in exchange for Patrik Laine early in the 2020-21 season, played 81 games for the Jets last season, recording 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists), and 106 penalty minutes. The native of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., has posted 239 points (102G, 137A) and 306 PIMs in 361 career games for both the Jets and Blue Jackets. Dubois, the

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.