Woman shot in Pleasant Grove area dies in hospital, Dallas police say

A 36-year-old woman who was shot in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas on Sunday night has died, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Rose Garden Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Sunday regarding a shooting call. They found Nancy Banda with gunshot wounds. Banda was taken to a local hospital and died Tuesday morning from her injuries, police said.

There are no suspects in custody, and the shooting investigation was reassigned to the Homicide Unit, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or Christopher.walton@dallaspolice.gov.