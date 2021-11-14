Woman shot multiple times at a Fresno apartment dies from her injuries

A woman who was shot multiple times Saturday in Fresno has died, police said.

The shooting happened about 4:50 p.m., when officers were called to The Courtyard at Central Park apartments in the 4400 block of North Cornelia Avenue, west of Highway 99, police said.

Officers found a woman in her late 20s with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

It was not known what led up to the shooting and a motive was not clear, police said. Officers didn’t have a suspect description.

Police said the woman was shot outside of the apartment.

“There is no indication she was accompanied by anyone else,” Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes said. “We do have information that she was accosted by an unknown subject at some point, and shots rang out and caused her to be a victim of gunfire.”

Detectives are investigating the shooting. Witnesses told officers they heard the gunshots but didn’t see a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.