Woman shot man in room at south Fort Worth motel on freeway service road, police say

A woman on Wednesday shot a man in the lower extremities inside a south Fort Worth motel room, police said.

The victim was fired upon about 8:15 a.m. at the Scottish Inns in the 7000 block of the South Freeway service road, a Fort Worth police spokesperson said.

An officer detained a person of interest. Police did not announce an arrest.

The victim left the motel in a vehicle. From South Freeway at East Berry Street, he was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police did not describe other circumstances of the shooting.