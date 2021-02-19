Woman shot in the head during Myanmar anti-coup protest dies

A prayer meeting was held for Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, who was shot during protests in Naypyitaw - Getty

A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the head last week during an anti-coup protest in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw has died, according to the hospital treating her.

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who had participated in a massive protest on February 9 against the coup, is the first official death from the anti-coup movement since the military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi.

The demonstration in Naypyidaw turned violent when security forces fired rubber bullets on protesters, but doctors at the hospital later told AFP that at least two people had been critically wounded by live rounds.

On Friday, a hospital official confirmed her death at 11am, and said her body will be examined by a board at 3pm as "this is a case of injustice".

"We will keep the (cause of death on) record and send a copy to the respective authorities. We will look for justice and move forward," said the doctor.

Protesters run after police fire warning-shots and use water cannons to disperse them during a protest in Mandalay - AP

He added that the hospital staff has faced immense pressure since Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing has been in their intensive care unit.

"Some have left the hospital already because of pressure," he said.

Military spokesman-turned-deputy information minster Zaw Min Tun confirmed this week that she had been shot, and said authorities will continue to investigate the case.

Since she was shot, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing has become a symbol of resistance for protesters, who have wielded massive banners portraying her likeness during demonstrations calling for justice.