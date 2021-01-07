Woman shot during Capitol riots named by family as US Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit

Ashli Babbit has been named as the woman who was shot and killed inside the US Capitol (Twitter)

The woman who was shot and killed by police during the storming of the US Capitol by Donald Trump supporters has been named by her family as Ashli Babbit, according to local media.

A riotous mob, who have been condemned as “domestic terrorists,” pushed through police barricades before smashing into the iconic Capitol building on Wednesday evening.

Officials said a woman was shot by police and three others died as a result of “medical emergencies”.

Ms Babbit was identified by her mother-in-law, according to reports by Fox 5, while KUSI news spoke to Ms Babbit’s husband about her death following the riots.

Dramatic footage shows her being shot as she attempted to climb through a broken window into an area that police officers were blocking off. Washington DC police chief Robert Contee confirmed that she was shot by a US Capitol police officer and an investigation is under way.

Ms Babbit, a 14-year veteran of the US Air Force, was said to be part of a crowd breaking down the doors to a barricaded room where armed officers were waiting on the other side.

She was shot by Capitol police in the chest and taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"I really don’t know why she decided to do this," Ms Babbit's mother-in-law told Fox 5.

Ms Babbit was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead

According to Fox 5, Ms Babbit’s husband did not go to Washington DC.

Her husband told KUSI news that Ms Babbit was a strong supporter of Mr Trump, and was a “great patriot to all who knew her”.

A Trump supporter who witnessed the shooting said: “We had stormed the chambers inside and there was a young woman who rushed to the windows. A number of police and secret service were saying ‘get back, get down, get out of the way’. She didn’t heed the call and as we kind of raced up to grab people and pull them back they shot her in the neck and she fell back on me.

“And she started to say ‘it’s fine, it’s cool’ and then she started kinda moving weird and blood was coming out of her mouth and neck and nose.”

The riots took place after Mr Trump urged his supporters to descend on Washington to protest against Congress’s formal approval of Joe Biden’s victory.

Some Republican legislators were raising objections to the results on Mr Trump’s behalf when the proceedings were brought to a halt by the riotous mob.

When Congress reconvened in the evening, legislators condemned the protests that defaced the Capitol and vowed to finish confirming the electoral college vote for Mr Biden’s election, even if it took all night.

Vice president Mike Pence, reopening the Senate, directly addressed the demonstrators, saying: “You did not win.”

Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said the “failed insurrection” underscored legislators’ duty to finish the count. Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress would show the world “what America is made of” with the outcome.

The House and Senate certified the Democrat’s electoral college win early on Thursday.

Mr Trump said in a statement tweeted by his social media director Dan Scavino: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.”

Mr Biden defeated Mr Trump by 306-232 electoral votes and will be inaugurated on January 20.

