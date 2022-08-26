Woman shocked to discover what’s been making huge holes in her yard: ‘How’s your move going?’

Credit: sarahvilla_/TikTok

TikToker Sarah Villa (@sarahvilla_) got the shock of a lifetime when she discovered what was digging huge holes in her back yard, and now viewers are freaking out about the holes in their lawns, too.

@sarahvilla_ I’ve been finding big ole holes all over my yard. So I got my hose and flooded the hole to bring it out! I 100% was ready for a mole to pop up! The good lord above could not have prepared me for what was in there! #spider #run #nope ♬ original sound – Jalals

Anyone with a yard knows it’s not unusual to find the occasional critter out there living its best life. However, Villa got quite the surprise while trying to find the animal responsible for the large holes in her yard, and the video is sending viewers’ assorted phobias into overdrive.

The clip opens with a shot of water spraying into a baseball-sized hole in the lawn. Suspenseful music plays over the footage, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Once the hole is overflowing with water, Villa sets the garden hose aside and lets the water drain into the ground.

Anticipation builds as the water pools, bubbling slightly, toward the bottom of the hole. The music breaks suddenly, and just as a voice says, “Run,” the beat drops, and a giant gray spider quickly crawls up to check out the commotion.

The camera shakes a bit, and a shocked Villa can be heard yelling, “What the f***?” over the music. “The good lord above could not have prepared me for what was in there,” she explains in the video’s caption.

“How’s your move going?”

Viewers were viscerally creeped out by Villa’s surprise spider visit.

“We all need to know two things: Which state was this, and how’s your move going?” one user half-joked.

“What the actual heck? I have these holes all over my yard. I thought it was moles. When I get up in the morning, I’m [setting] my whole yard on fire,” mentioned one TikToker.

“That’s it. I’m paving my entire yard,” another viewer declared.

