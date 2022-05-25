Woman ‘in shock’ after husband reveals plans for their romantic vacation: ‘I’m not sure what’s wrong with [him]’

A woman was disappointed with her husband’s vacation surprise.

She went on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. When their kids were all out of the house, she told her husband she wanted a romantic getaway for two. Instead, he surprised her with a family trip.

“My husband Sam and I have three kids,” she explained. “When my youngest son turned 18 and moved because of college, I was very excited because we always agreed to go to France to stay in a wonderful hotel and a fancy room. It was my dream, and with three children, I couldn’t do it.”

“My husband then asked to make it a surprise. We [are in] excellent financial condition, so we could easily pay for it. We arrived at the hotel. I was in shock when I found my children and [our] mothers waiting for us.”

She had wanted a trip for two, not a trip with the whole family.

“My excitement went downhill from there, and honestly, I couldn’t hide it,” she wrote. “It got worse when he said that because there were too many people to pay [for], he got cheaper rooms and that our son would sleep with us. I tried to keep up appearances. But I gave my husband that look, and when I could, I went to the receptionist and asked for a better room for me.”

“It was extremely discouraging. I love my children, my mother and my mother-in-law, but it was my dream to have a romantic trip for two. The trip was OK. My husband and I were obviously not doing very well. When we got home, he said my attitude of paying for a more expensive suite was childish and that my discouragement spoiled our trip.”

Redditors thought the husband screwed up in this case.

“I’m not sure what’s wrong with your husband, but who thinks making the romantic couple’s vacation your partner has been dreaming of for years into a family vacation is a good surprise?” a person commented.

“His attitude of thinking you had spoiled the trip when he was the one who had is a problem,” another wrote.

“You told him you wanted this to be a romantic trip, and he arranged to have your son stay in your room. He’s clueless,” someone added.

