Woman shares photo of ‘mouldy’ breast implant that led to autoimmune disorder

Amber Raiken
·4 min read

A woman has revealed that a “mouldy” breast implant caused her to develop symptoms of Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder.

In a video posted to TikTok last month, Melissa Lima, @melissalima713, explained that she got breast implants in 2002 “because being in front of the camera made [her] insecure about [her] body”.

She went on to describe how eight years later, she began to develop severe pain in her body and didn’t know what the cause of it was, despite seeing “hundreds of doctors”.

“In 2010, I started becoming sick with severe joint pain, depression, and unexplained inflammation,” Lima wrote in the text over the video, as she showed photos and clips of her swollen face. “After [hundreds] of doctors and still no answer, I just gave up.”

Lima then detailed how her physical pain impacted her daily life, adding: “As a single mom, I couldn’t get out of bed to cook for my boys and would often would if they would be better off [without] me.”

After the clip showed photos of Lima’s leg turning red and her feet swelling, she said she had a change in perspective when a good friend encouraged her to research breast implant illness.

Through her research, Lima said that “in October 2020, I made a decision that literally changed my life”, as she decided to get her breast implants taken out.

She also shared a video of a hand holding the right breast implant that was filled “mould”, along with a side-by-side photo of the two saline implants, as her left one was still clear and had no mould in it.

Lima then detailed how her body changed after removing the implants, explaining: “My face and eyes literally changed within hours. I finally felt like me again!”

After acknowledging how she’s now living her “best life,” she also noted how grateful she was that her sons had “their mom back”.

During an interview with BuzzFeed about the experience, Lima described some of her initial symptoms in 2010, including brain fog, fatigue, and intestinal issues. She noted that after her doctors performed multiple blood tests, she discovered that her symptoms were from having Hashimoto’s disease, “an autoimmune disorder affecting the thyroid gland,” per Mayo Clinic.

She emphasised that after doing her breast implant illness research, she knew that she wanted to get the implants removed, even though she wasn’t positive that this would alleviate her symptoms.

@melissalima713

This is your sign. #breastimplantillnes

♬ CHANT (feat. Tones And I) - Macklemore

“I didn’t know if removing them was going to ‘cure’ my problems. However, I was so sick, I decided I was going to get them taken out either way,” she explained.

Lima noted that once the implant was removed, her doctor was shocked and told her that he’d “never seen” mould inside of an implant before. She also acknowledged how she’s “back to [her] normal self,” as it’s been two years since she got the surgery.

“I still have to take medication for Hashimoto’s and I have joint pain in my hips,” she added. “Other than that, I’m happy, healthy, and more importantly, extremely lucky to be able to get back to my normal self.”

In the comments of her TikTok video, which has more than 5.3 million views, multiple TikTok users praised Lima for being so candid about breast implant illness and shared how they’ve considered removing their implants as well.

“I’m soooo glad you shared your story when you did! Made me think twice and now I will never get mine done! So glad you’re doing so much better!” one wrote.

“So crazy!” another added. “I have been thinking about taking mine out, wondering if they are the cause of some issues. Mine are silicone though.”

A third person wrote: “Got mine out 3 years ago. No more BII since I did. It’s much worse than women still know or understand.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the “exact relationship” between breast implants and breast implant illness is “not clearly understood”. However, reported symptoms “include fatigue, memory loss, skin rash, and trouble concentrating,” with the removal of the breast implants as a possible way to “reverse [these] symptoms”.

As noted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there are a wide range of risks associated with breast implants, including breast pain, infection, or rupture of the implants.

In addition, the FDA has discovered a possible association between breast implants and anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL), which is called Breast Implant Associated Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). The federal agency also notes that this condition “is not breast cancer” as “it is a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cancer of the immune system)”.

The Independent has contacted Lima for comment.

Latest Stories

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Maple Leafs might really try Mitch Marner on defence this season

    Don't be surprised to see Leafs offensive star Mitch Marner manning Toronto's blue line from time-to-time this season.