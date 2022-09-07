Woman's 'mortifying' misunderstanding with personal trainer leaves TikTok 'crying': 'I would literally quit'

In The Know by Yahoo

A woman on TikTok has joked that she might have to end her fitness journey early after she had an uncomfortable misunderstanding with her personal trainer (PT) that left viewers “crying” with laughter.

‘Tenniscore’ is taking over the internet — here’s how to nail the look

TikTok loves rehashing embarrassing stories. In April, one woman went viral after revealing how she accidentally sent a private video to her mom. A newlywed in March then noticed her naked reflection in a wine glass only after she’d posted it to Instagram.

How to pack the perfect weekender bag:

In this situation, TikTok user Gemma Hill explained in her upload that her new PT had asked her to take “before” photos in her underwear, where she wasn’t sucking in or posing for good angles — just an “honest” photo of her starting point to compare her progress against.

Hill did just that and then sent them to the trainer — except he didn’t actually ask for them. Hill shared the awkward text exchange on TikTok.

“Hey, sorry Gem, I meant take photos for yourself, not to send to me,” the trainer replied to her photos.

“OMG I’m so sorry,” Hill responded. “I thought I was meant to send them to you. How embarrassing. I’m so sorry.”

“Lol, no, I don’t ask clients to send me pictures in underwear,” the PT said.

“How do I go back?” Hill captioned the TikTok, which has now hit over 156,000 views.

Commenters absolutely loved the story.

“Mortifying,” one person wrote.

“Second-hand embarrassment!” another added.

“I would literally quit all my sessions,” someone else said.

Apparently, some professionals need to be clearer with their instructions.

“I once had a therapist tell me to write a letter to someone I was angry with,” a commenter posted. “I did and mailed it. Apparently, you’re not supposed to mail those.”

These vegan recipes have an almighty kick to them!

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you enjoyed this story, read about why this Burger King employee slammed a customer over a uniform complaint.

Story continues

More from In The Know:



Woman outraged by Wendy’s employee’s “petty” alleged move

These trendy candles will liven up your home with bold scents and colors

Board-certified gynecologist shares what to expect ahead of your first visit

The Baby Yoda ColourPop eyeshadow palette is here — and it’s adorable

The post Woman shares her embarrassing moment with personal trainer on TikTok appeared first on In The Know.