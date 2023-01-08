Woman seriously injured after car crashes into concrete median in Wyandotte County

Kansas Highway Patrol believes a woman suffered serious injuries following a car crash in Wyandotte County.

Officers were called to the scene of the collision, which occurred around 4:46 p.m. Friday afternoon near the third lane of Interstate 635 heading south, according to the agency’s patrol logs.

Authorities determined that a 34-year-old Shawnee woman lost control of her car and started to drive off the interstate.

Then, she swerved back into the roadway, before veering off into the right shoulder once more. As she attempted to correct the car, her vehicle crossed to the left, ramming into the interstate’s concrete median.

She was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, but is believed to have sustained serious injuries.