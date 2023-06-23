Woman run over and killed outside gas station in ‘domestic disturbance,’ MN cops say

Police in Minnesota are searching for a driver accused of running over and killing a woman outside a gas station.

The Wyoming Police Department said the woman was struck around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in the parking lot of the Holiday gas station. First responders “administered life-saving efforts,” but the woman died at the scene, according to police.

Officers have not publicly released the identify of the victim, but they called the situation a “domestic disturbance” and said the victim and suspect know one another.

The driver, who the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported is a man, fled the gas station in a white pickup truck, police said. He has not been captured as of Friday morning.

Police said officers are “actively checking possible locations for the suspect.”

It’s unclear what led to the incident.

Wyoming is about 35 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

