Woman ‘ruins’ neighbour’s wedding day by mowing the lawn as bride walks down the aisle

Meredith Clark
·2 min read

A couple’s backyard wedding day was “ruined” when their neighbour began mowing her lawn as the bride walked down the aisle. A viral video captured the neighbour’s disruption, which has since sparked outrage online.

In a video posted to TikTok on 11 June by user @vampyyric, the bride’s walk down the aisle was met with the loud sound of a lawn mower coming from her neighbour across the street. A wedding guest filmed the moment the angry neighbour began mowing her lawn, where it has since gained more than 230k views.

“The second the bride’s song came on and she walked down the isle [sic] this Karen decided to PURPOSELY mow her lawn and yell at us to ruin the wedding” the TikTok user wrote in the video.

“She continued through the entire wedding and we could not hear the vows etc,” they added.

The wedding guest clarified in the comments section that they asked the neighbour to stop mowing her lawn during the ceremony, but “she was not kind” and “not a friendly person at all”.

They captioned the TikTok video: “Some people are so miserable”.

TikTok users were outraged that the woman was purposely trying to ruin the wedding, and took to the comments section to share their disdain for the angry neighbour.

“The amount of rage I have right now,” one person said.

“Now I’d be committed to randomly ringing her doorbell at 3am at least once a week for eternity,” another user jokingly wrote.

@vampyyric

some people are so miserable #karen #wedding #weddingruined #ruines #SlurpeeRun #karens #karensgoingwild #karensoftiktok #fyp #fypシ

♬ Jiggle Jiggle - Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

“Hope you had a huge celebration and blasted the tunes to the wee hours,” said someone else. “Congrats beautiful bride.”

One person questioned whether the couple had “ongoing beef” with the neighbour which caused her to disrupt the ceremony, but the TikTok user confirmed that there was no bad blood prior to the wedding.

While a majority of the comments criticised the woman for her less than neighbourly behaviour, others were sympathetic to her point of view.

“That’s something you have to accept when you don’t pay for a venue though,” said one TikTok user. “It’s her property, she didn’t agree to a wedding.”

“â€‹â€‹Why were you getting married right outside her house though?” asked someone else.

“Her house, her property. She can do what she wants to it,” said a third person.

