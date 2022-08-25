Woman riding bicycle struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Arlington street, police say

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A woman riding on a bicycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver late Wednesday on an Arlington street, authorities said Thursday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arlington police continued on Thursday to canvass the neighborhood and check for surveillance video to identify a suspect vehicle.

Arlington police responded to the auto-pedestrian accident at about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Collins Street.

Investigators determined the woman was riding her bike across Collins Street near Hensley Street when she was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound on Collins.

The driver did not stop or render aid, Arlington police said.

The name of the woman who died had not been released by authorities as of Thursday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have additional information can contact Arlington accident Investigator Derrick Lee at 817-459-8605.

