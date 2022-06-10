Woman reunited with skates after 40 years in modern-day Cinderella story

Tracey Lindeman in Ottowa
·3 min read

When Renée Forrestall slipped her feet into the worn pair of dingy white roller skates, it was like stepping into the past.

It had been decades since she had last roller-skated, but as she approached 60, she thought she’d have another go, get some exercise and celebrate her milestone birthday.

Related: Painting traded for a cheese sandwich in 1973 sold at auction for C$350,000

Forrestall, a high school art teacher in Halifax, Nova Scotia, bought a more modern pair, but the fit wasn’t quite right, so she set up a notification on Facebook Marketplace to ping her when any older skates went up for sale.

A couple days after her birthday, she got a notification: a man named James Bond was selling a pair of vintage skates for $40. He didn’t know the size – it had long since worn off – but held up a ruler measuring the boot: 10 inches.

Forrestall measured her own foot: 10 inches.

She made it down to Bond’s home two days later, sat down on the step and put the skate on. It was uncanny. The skates fit just like the skates she owned back when she was a teen.

That’s because they were her skates.

Forty years earlier, she had sold the Excalibur roller skates at a yard sale. Now, sitting on a step outside of a stranger’s house, Forestall pulled back the tongue on the skates to see her name still inscribed.

“The guy [Bond] was standing there and when I looked at him and I peeled back my name, my eyes filled up with tears because I literally had my life flash before my eyes,” Forrestall told the Guardian.

She gave Bond his asking price – $40 – tucked the skates into her car, and drove the 30 minutes home in awe of the coincidence.

She remembers her mother buying the skates for her when she was 16 or 17, at a moment in her life when she was struggling with a significant personal loss.

Back then, she used the skates to spend some time alone. Being reminded of those moments has been bittersweet, she said. “It’s very emotional.”

Coming from a big family, her father had always insisted his children write their names on their own belongings so they wouldn’t fight.

And so she wrote her name in block letters – R Forrestall – on the insides of each skate’s leather tongue using a Marks-A-Lot permanent marker.

When she found them again, the old skates were filthy and in need of some TLC. Forrestall cleaned them up brought them to a Halifax skate shop, where she bought new red wheels and matching laces.

Related: Canadian museum’s ancient carving is one I made earlier, says local artist

She and her daughter put together a TikTok video showing them off, which was watched by more than a million people.

One commenter wrote: “Oh my god, the universe finally worked for once!”

Forrestall is touched by the interest in her roller skate reunification, but is most excited about practicing her skating this summer with her old pals.

“I’m not looking to get fancy. Look, if I can go forward and stay upright and not hurt myself, that’s all I want,” she said. “I’d like to be able to have some time with them again.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Canada's Rogers wins NCAA title with ninth-best hammer throw in history

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Camryn Rogers won her third NCAA women's hammer throw title in stunning fashion on Thursday. The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., shattered her own Canadian and U.S. collegiate records with a toss of 77.67 metres -- the ninth all-time best women's throw in the world. Rogers beat the second-place finisher by almost three metres. She set her previous Canadian record of 76.46 two weeks ago. The senior at the University of California won the NCAA title last year with a throw

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Avalanche have unlocked new level of postseason resolve

    Colorado has dealt with its share of adversity throughout the playoffs, but nothing it hasn't been able to overcome.

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to

  • Minus suspended Kane, relaxed Oilers facing elimination: 'No pressure on our end'

    EDMONTON — Zach Hyman was up big in a playoff series last spring. Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens know what happened next. Duncan Keith, meanwhile, and his Chicago Blackhawks were down 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks back in 2011 before triumphing in a trio of must-wins to force Game 7. At the tail end of their first seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, both men know the climb their current team faces is a daunting one. The Colorado Avalanche have captured the first three games

  • Lightning find new life after beating Rangers in dramatic fashion in Game 3

    The Tampa Bay Lightning once again found a way to get it done with their backs against the wall.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute

    VANCOUVER — Canada's men's soccer team refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match on Sunday against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body. Canada Soccer confirmed the match, scheduled for B.C. Place in Vancouver, was cancelled less than two hours before kickoff. Hundreds of disappointed fans dressed in red and white uniforms lingered outside the stadium after the news broke. The Canadian players issued a statement Sunday afternoon sayi

  • Past and present regimes deserve credit for Rangers' rise

    New York has pulled ahead from other up-and-coming teams in the race to contend, and both the past and present management regimes deserve credit for how it's come together.

  • Gausman and defence struggle early as Blue Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman judged the rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins as his worst outing of the season. Gausman (5-4) surrendered nine hits and five runs (three earned), a walk and struck out three in an 8-6 loss that allowed the Twins (32-24) to take two of three in the weekend set against the Blue Jays (31-21) on Sunday. The first-year Toronto righty lasted only 3 ⅔ innings. It was the first time in his 11 starts he didn't make it to the fifth inning. In the first two

  • Has this playoff run improved the Oilers' reputation?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Edmonton Oilers hitting the third-round wall, and whether or not it will be easier for Ken Holland to attract talent after an impressive playoff run.

  • Road Warriors draw on experience as Finals move to Boston

    BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have no problem playing on the road. The Celtics, meanwhile, haven't been lights-out in Boston during these playoffs. As the NBA Finals shift to TD Garden for Wednesday's Game 3 with the series tied at 1, the Celtics ought to have the advantage, but recent numbers suggest otherwise. Boston is 5-4 at home and 8-3 on the road this postseason. The Warriors, meanwhile, have won at least one away game in 26 consecutive playoff series. “We alwa

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both