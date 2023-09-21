Woman Rescued After Trying to Retrieve Her Apple Watch From an Outhouse

The woman attempted to lower herself into the toilet in an effort to rescue her Apple Watch, said Michigan State Police

A woman was rescued after she got stuck in a public outhouse at Dixon Lake in Bagley Township, Michigan, on Tuesday after trying to retrieve her Apple Watch, according to the Michigan State Police Department.

In the Wednesday press release, police said that Conservation Officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post and Otsego County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene after the woman called for local first responders.

The MSP Seventh District also shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to the release, first responders heard the woman yelling from the outhouse. She dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet, and in an effort to retrieve it, she lowered herself into the toilet, police said. Once she was in the toilet, she was stuck and needed help getting out.

The first responders removed the toilet, and made a strap “to hoist the woman out to safety,” the statement reads.

MSP spokesman Derrick Carroll told the Detroit Free Press the unidentified woman retrieved her watch before she was rescued. The woman, who did not suffer any injuries, thanked first responders, Carroll told the outlet.



The police statement concluded with a warning, “If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur.”

A spokesperson for Michigan State Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional information on Wednesday.

Last year, a woman in Washington state was also rescued from a public outhouse. The April 2022 incident occurred when a woman in her 40s plummeted headfirst into the public toilet at Olympic National Forest in an effort to retrieve her lost cell phone.

After the incident, the Brinnon Fire Department posted on Facebook that the woman first attempted to dissemble the toilet herself. Once the toilet was disassembled and exposed, she tried to lower herself into the opening with dog leashes. The leashes didn't help her escape the toilet, Brinnon Fire Chief Tim Manly said in the statement.

"After 15-20 minutes of attempting to get out, she used her phone to call 911," Manly added.

Members of the Brinnon Fire Department Rescue 41 and Quilcene F&R Aid 21 responded to the incident. Manly explained that teams worked together to create a makeshift cribbing platform for the woman to access, so she exited the outhouse by first pulling herself onto the platform and then standing up to exit.

Once the woman was rescued and sustained no injuries, Manly and first responders advised the woman to seek medical attention, due to her exposure to human waste.



