Woman Rescued from Oklahoma Lake After Floating on Air Mattress for 2 Days: 'Incredible'

A woman who reportedly spent two days floating on an air mattress in an Oklahoma lake was rescued by train operators who spotted her last week.

The unidentified woman and her significant other attempted to use the air mattress as a makeshift raft to reach a boat in Lake Texoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol tells PEOPLE in a statement. The lake is one of the largest reservoirs in the United States.

"The information that we have is that a man showed up at a house near Lake Texoma on Thursday, wet and freezing and reported his significant other missing," says a spokesperson for the department.

"He said she was using an air mattress to float out to a boat on the lake and got swept away the day before," they continued.

About an hour after being alerted to the situation on Thursday, authorities received a call from a train company saying they had picked up the woman on the opposite side of the lake.

"She had flagged them down for help and they brought her over where she was delivered to EMS," the spokesperson says.

Train conductor Cristhian Sosa and train engineer Justin Luster told KXII that they didn't know what to think when they first saw the soaking wet woman holding a mattress, but they recognized she needed help.

"She had been floating on that air mattress for a solid day or two," Luster told the news station.

Sosa said "she was literally laying on the ground, waving one arm," as her other arm was stuck in her jacket, and "asking for help."

"We instantly knew she was hurt and she needed help," Sosa added.

The woman told the two men there was "nothing she could do" while atop the mattress in the lake, KXII reported.

"She mentioned something about Ranger Station, I guess on the other side of the lake," Sosa said. "I guess she has a boat and some of her stuff started drifting away and she tried to catch it. And before she knew it, she was on top of her air mattress, and she was adrift. And there was nothing she could do [before] she ended up by the rocks," Sosa said.

"She had no recollection of time — she had said she had been there for almost two days hiding under an air mattress," he explained.

Lena Kent, general director of public affairs for BNSF Railway, told NBC News the woman appeared to be hypothermic but the crew was able to warm her by taking her near the train's second engine.

"Such an incredible story," Kent told the outlet.

The highway patrol tells PEOPLE no crime was committed and they are not planning an investigation into the incident.