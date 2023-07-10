Woman rescued in Bates County, two suspects in custody after alleged kidnapping in KC

Law enforcement officials say they rescued a young woman Sunday night who was allegedly kidnapped from the Kansas City area and taken about an hour away to Passaic, Missouri.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office learned around 10:15 p.m. that an 18-year-old was being held against her will and had been taken from the Kansas City area, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The woman identified the suspects and their vehicle in a text to her mother, who told law enforcement officials.

Within minutes, a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and a Bates County sheriff’s deputy saw the suspect vehicle in Passaic as it traveled into a construction zone on Interstate 49, according to the news release.

The trooper tried to stop the suspect vehicle near 52 Highway and I-49, but the pursuit continued until it was headed north on TT Highway. That’s where troopers deployed spike strips, causing the suspect vehicle’s tires to lose tread, officials said.

Two deputies used their vehicles to try to pin in the suspect vehicle, but it broke free. Then, Sheriff Chad Anderson, who’d been called in to assist, peformed a PIT maneuver with his patrol truck and pushed the suspect vehicle to the side of the road where deputies could stop it.

Officials took the 20-year-old male driver to the sheriff’s office pending formal charges, and a 17-year-old male passenger was turned over to the juvenile office.

The woman was rescued from the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital, where she was reunited with family and met by the Bates County Victim Advocate.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a loaded Draco AK47 pistol. The suspect vehicle was towed from the scene.

“The investigation is in its early stages,” Anderson said in a statement. “First thing in the morning the detectives will be assigned to the case and will work with the victim, her family and the Prosecutors Office to file the appropriate charges. The Victims Advocate’s Office will continue to work with the victim to make sure she has everything she needs to help.”