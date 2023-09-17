Woman rescued from alleged kidnapped after hours-long standoff with Kansas City police

A police standoff ended nearly four hours after it began Sunday in Kansas City after a man allegedly kidnapped a woman in a neighboring town and held her hostage.

Police were called at 1:50 p.m. Sunday to a disturbance in the 2600 block of East 30th Street, Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email to media Sunday afternoon.

There, a woman met police and said her adult daughter texted her to say that she’d been kidnapped by a man who she knew and taken from a nearby city to East 30th Street in Kansas City, Gonzalez said.

When the man did not initially come out of the apartment peacefully, police evacuated the nearby dwellings and surrounded the building to keep the suspect from escaping, Gonzalez said.

Following nearly four hours of negotiations, the suspect came outside at 5:45 p.m., at which point he was taken into police custody, Gonzalez said.

“The victim was also safely located and will be reunited with her family,” Gonzalez said.

The investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing.