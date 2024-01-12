Woman Recounts Rescue After Being Buried in California Avalanche That Killed 1: 'The Snow Was So Heavy on Top of Me'

"I'm lucky I had the face mask, I had some air in the face mask," shared the survivor

abc7 Janet He and Joseph Lu

A woman rescued by a stranger after she was buried under an avalanche at Palisades Tahoe ski resort on Wednesday recounted her harrowing experience.

Janet He fell about 200 feet down the mountain and survived the avalanche without any injuries.

He and her husband, Joseph Lu, shared with CBS News Sacramento that they were on the mountain when the deadly avalanche barreled their way. She explained her husband was in front of her when the snow moved her feet, “took [her] away" and “swept [her] off the mountain."

As the snow buried her, she was unable to breathe and questioned whether she would survive.

He attempted to calm herself down and not panic. "If I panic, I use more air,” she recalled for CBS Sacramento. "I couldn't pull myself up because the snow was so heavy on top of me," said He. "I was buried, my face buried in the snow. I'm lucky I had the face mask, I had some air in the face mask."

As she remained under the snow, Lu searched for her, but a stranger found and rescued He.

AP Photo/Andy Barron Placer County sheriffs walk toward the medical clinic at Palisades Tahoe on Jan. 10, 2024, in Tahoe, Calif

“And I don't see her. I'm yelling and yelling. When I realized what may happen, it really struck me," said He's husband. "I was using my ski pole frantically punching everywhere and yelling her name."



But while she remained stuck, she heard the voice of another skier nearby.

"He says, 'No worries, I got you,'" said He. "I think that's the best thing I ever heard in my life."

After he extracted her, He said, “I survived. I could walk. It's okay, I can walk down.”

AP Photo/Andy Barron Placer County sheriff vehicles are parked near the ski lift at Palisades Tahoe where avalanche occurred on Jan. 10, 2024, in Tahoe, Calif.

Once she was rescued, the two walked down the mountain with no injuries and reflected how lucky they were to be alive. "You realize time and life, how treasured it is," said Lu.

"The risk is inherent," Lu added. "We all know. We just need to respect the mountain, respect the risks associated." The couple shared on Wednesday night that they were ready to hit the slopes when the resort reopens the mountain.

The Wednesday avalanche killed one person, injured another, and buried two more people — including He.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in Lake Tahoe, Calif. at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort on the right side of the KT-22 chairlift.

