Mumbai woman 'raped' by man she met on dating app

A woman has lodged a complaint of rape here against a 42-year-old man whom she had met through a dating app recently, the city police said.

The accused raped her at a hotel on Monday after spiking her drink, as per the FIR registered by Worli police. A case under sections 328 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused has been registered.

Image for representational purposes only. Getty Images.

In the FIR, the woman said the incident took place when they went to a five-star hotel in Mumbai's Worli area to celebrate her birthday, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The woman said she met the man through a dating app and they chatted for over a month. On Monday, he organised a birthday party for her at a 5-star hotel suite and asked her to come. When she reached, the accused offered her a glass of wine.

She said in her complaint that she started to feel drowsy soon, after which her 'date' sexually assaulted her.

"The woman started feeling drowsy after having wine, after which the accused allegedly raped her," the police told Hindustan Times.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, the police said, adding that probe is on.

Further investigations are underway.

(Inputs from PTI, India Today, Hindustan Times)