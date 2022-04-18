Woman ran out of gas in middle of traffic with vehicle full of marijuana, TN cops say

A vehicle that ran out of gas on a Tennessee bridge led officers to a massive find — hundreds of pounds of marijuana — and to the arrest of the driver.

Officers responded to a call of a Chevrolet Suburban left on a bridge, unoccupied and stuck in a lane of traffic after the driver ran out of gas on Sunday, April 17, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department.

When officers told the driver they needed to take a look at the SUV before towing it, she responded that they could not go inside it, police said.

“As officers approached the vehicle, they smelled raw marijuana coming from the vehicle,” authorities said in the release.

After searching the vehicle, officers found 229 pounds of marijuana in multiple boxes and a duffel bag along with a “large sum of money,” according to the release.

The woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to authorities.

As of April 18, the driver was held at the Shelby County Sheriff Office Jail East awaiting an April 19 court hearing, jail records show.

Passenger arrested in Georgia traffic stop sought for murder in Mississippi, police say

18-year-old shoots younger brother while smoking weed with friends, Georgia cops say

Group shipped $162K in guns from Georgia to California — through USPS, feds say

17-year-old poses with drugs, guns and cash — then was arrested, Texas sheriff says