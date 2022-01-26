Woman raises eyebrows after sharing her boyfriend’s ‘manipulative’ plan-making behavior: ‘I hope he isn’t cheating’

A woman is wondering if she should have attended a hockey game with her boyfriend.

She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. She and her boyfriend had plans to go to a hockey game one night. After she spent hours dolling herself up, her boyfriend refused to go. But when she resigned to his demands and took her makeup off, he changed his mind.

“My boyfriend and I had tickets to go to a hockey game yesterday,” she wrote. “I am a graduate student, and he is a full-time engineer. After class, I rushed to go to the gym, get home, get ready, and get dressed before we had to leave at 6 p.m. Full face of makeup, hair done, cute outfit, the whole shebang.”

“[My] boyfriend got home from work around 4 p.m., laid on the couch for two hours, and once I came downstairs, ready to go to the game that he had bought tickets to, he said he didn’t really want to go.”

She tried to reason with her boyfriend, but he immediately shut her down and called her names.

“I tried being reasonable and said things like ‘it’ll be fun’ and ‘let’s not sit at home like we do every night,'” she explained. “He kept saying he did not want to go. Not only that, but he didn’t say a word about how nice I looked. Eventually, I asked point-blank if he was really not going to take me out after I had spent a lot of time getting ready.”

“He finally said, ‘I’ll go if it means you’ll stop b******* at me.’ I promptly turned around, took off my makeup, put on sweatpants, and started doing homework. He eventually got up and told me he now wanted to go. After I had gotten ready and unready. I refused. He went alone. AITA for refusing to go?”

Redditors suspected the boyfriend wanted to go without her.

“Not trying to cause anything, but he probably didn’t want to go with YOU. I hope he isn’t cheating,” a user commented.

“It was pure manipulation to get you not to go,” another said.

“Your boyfriend is trying some sort of weird power play on you,” someone wrote.

