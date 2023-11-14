Woman pretends to get her boyfriend’s name tattooed on her forehead to teach a lesson

People can sometimes forget how permanent a tattoo can be, and what is considered cool at one point may come back to haunt you years down the line.

Ana Stanskovsky went viral on TikTok for tattooing her boyfriend’s name, Kevin, across her forehead. The video showed her physically sitting in a tattoo parlour as she went through the process of receiving a temporary tattoo stencil to check the placement and font, the artist dipping the needle into the ink, and Stanskovsky being tattooed. “My new face tattoo,” she captioned her video.

After being viewed over 34 million times, many people took to the comments questioning whether or not the tattoo was real, and if it is real, what she would do if Kevin broke up with her. “Nooooooo surely this is a joke,” one comment read under the original video.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Please tell me this ain’t real.”

“Idk who Kevin is, but wherever you are.... Run!” another comment pointed out.

Stanskovsky went on to make follow-up videos to the comments that questioned what she would do if Kevin broke up with her and she explained that she was “in love” with the tattoo every time she looked at it in the mirror, just like she’s “in love” with her boyfriend.

“I think if you really love someone, you just got to show it,” she said. “So I think if your girlfriend doesn’t wanna tattoo your name on her face, you just need to find yourself a new girlfriend.”

As for whether or not the tattoo was real, Stanskovsky also made a follow-up TikTok claiming that the tattoo was real and getting it was a “spontaneous decision.”

However, she eventually released another follow-up video with a caption that read, “I regret my tattoo,” where she admitted that the forehead tattoo was not real.

“All I want to say is that I regret my tattoo, but not this one, because this is actually not a real tattoo,” Stanskovsky said, pointing to her forehead tattoo.

She explained that she wanted to “trick the entire internet” to let young people know that it is possible to want to be covered in tattoos and to go on to regret them.

“When people see me on social media, the first thing they notice about me is my tattoos. So if I influence people, I want to influence people in the right way,” she said. She was referring to the many tattoos covering her body, which are not on her face.

Stanskovsky said that her friends and family attempted to warn her 10 years ago when she was getting her first couple of tattoos that she might go on to regret them, but she didn’t listen.

“But if there was a person covered in tattoos saying they regret their tattoos, I would have listened,” she said.

That TikTok went on to gain over 33 million views, with many commenters joking that she waited too long to explain her forehead tattoo wasn’t real. “You waited too long and I got a forehead tattoo in that time,” one comment read.

Another person joined in on the joke, writing: “What am I supposed to do now with my Kevin forehead tattoo?”

However, some commenters agreed with Stanskovsky’s reasoning. “Please own them. You look great. I get regretting a tattoo, but that was you in that time.. There’s nothing wrong with them. Enjoy who you were,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“I regret SOME of my tattoos because my ideas have changed, I’ve grown as a person, and my mindset has grown, however I do believe they are chapters in my book, and when I’m 80 I’ll be able to look at all of the ones I have and they’ll encourage a memory or provoke a feeling, and I’ll be a walking journal of my life,” another commenter agreed.