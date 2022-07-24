Woman posing as nurse tried to abduct second newborn from hospital, California cops say

A woman accused of trying to kidnap a newborn from a mother in a Moreno Valley hospital also tried to abduct a second baby, California sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies arrested Jesenea Miron, 23, of Moreno Valley on suspicion of kidnapping following the initial July 14 incident at Riverside University Health System Medical Center, McClatchy News reported.

Miron entered the hospital posing as a newly hired nurse and gained access to a medical unit for newborns, deputies said.

She entered a patient’s room, identified herself as a nurse and tried to take a newborn baby, the release said. Hospital employees prevented her and notified security but the woman fled.

Following her arrest, deputies learned Miron also tried to take another baby from the hospital on the same day, a July 21 Riverside County Sheriff’s Department news release said.

A patient told deputies that a woman posing as a nurse picked up her baby and offered to take the infant to a medical appointment, the release said.

When the mom declined, the woman left the room without the baby, deputies said. She was later identified as Miron.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-486-6700 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 951-776-1099.

Moreno Valley is a city of 208,000 southeast of Riverside in Southern California.

