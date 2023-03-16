Woman posed as decorated Marine with cancer and stole benefits, donations, feds say

Paloma Chavez
·2 min read

A Rhode Island woman falsely said she served in the U.S. military and was diagnosed with cancer as a result of her service to steal over $250,000 in benefits and charitable donations “reserved for injured veterans,” federal officials said. Now she’s going to prison.

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 32, worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs at the Rhode Island Veterans Affairs Medical Center, a position that involved helping those who had been in the military, according to a March 14 news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island.

McClatchy News reached out to Cavanaugh’s lawyer, Kensley Barrett, on March 15 and was awaiting a response.

While working at the center, Cavanaugh “used her position to misappropriate veterans’ identities, their combat experiences, their diagnoses of illness” and their ranking to get more than $250,000 “in cash, charitable donations, and services,” officials said.

Cavanaugh posed as a “Purple Heart and Bronze Star-decorated United States Marine” and said she got cancer from her service, according to the release.

The woman scammed nine veterans’ charities that paid for her “travel to retreats, in-home care, gym memberships, physical therapy, paying electric bills” and gift cards to buy groceries, officials said.

“Sarah Cavanaugh’s conduct in the course of her scheme is nothing short of appalling,” U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said in the release. “By brazenly laying claim to the honor, service, and sacrifice of real veterans, this defendant preyed on the charity and decency of others for her own shameless financial gain.”

The woman gave public speeches dressed in a U.S. Marine uniform and a Purple Heart and Bronze Star that she bought online, according to the news release. She also got a spot in a program at the University of Southern California by lying about her experience, prosecutors said.

She pleaded guilty in August, officials said.

She was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison, “followed by 3 years of federal supervised release.” She was also ordered to pay $284,796.82 to the victims of her scheme, officials said.

Barrett told CBS News he was looking to get Cavanaugh a two-year sentence as she has no criminal history and she’s already experienced “public disgrace, loss of her professional license, the breakup of her marriage, and even online death threats.”

Men used stolen police password to access personal info, extort victims, feds say

College student stole $547K from her jewelry store job and bought a Tesla, cops say

Fake devices implanted in chronic pain patients in multimillion-dollar scam, feds say

$300,000 ‘grandparent scam’ convinced victims that relatives had been arrested, feds say

Latest Stories

  • Moment father appears to send signal warning daughter to stop talking as she testifies at his murder trial

    Zachariah Anderson is charged with the brutal murder of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. who vanished back in May 2020

  • 2 Edmonton police officers killed while responding to a call

    Two Edmonton police officers were fatally shot in the city's northwest Thursday morning, Edmonton police confirm. "The Edmonton Police Service is mourning the loss of two of its patrol officers who were killed in the line of duty, while responding to a call earlier today," Edmonton police spokesperson Scott Pattison said in a statement. Edmonton police have not released any details on the identity of the officers killed or the circumstances of the shooting but information is expected to be relea

  • Man jailed for life for murdering his 20-year-old niece who had refused marriage

    A man who murdered his niece and dumped her body on wasteland has been sentenced to at least 25 years in jail for the "dreadful attack", however the judge at Bradford crown court refused to describe the crime as an "honour-killing". Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53, killed Somaiya Begum at her home in Binnie Street, Bradford, on June 25 last year. Ms Begum, "an intelligent young woman of real spirit and courage" according to Mr Justice Garnham, had been living with another of her uncles and her grandmother under a forced marriage protection order.

  • Man serving 400-year prison sentence exonerated after new probe finds wrongful conviction

    A man who has served more than 34 years of a 400-year prison sentence has been released after the state of Florida reinvestigated the case and determined he did not commit armed robbery. “I can’t put it into words,” said Sidney Holmes, now 57, in an interview with ABC affiliate WPLG after he was exonerated and freed on Monday. According to Broward County State Attorney Harold F. Pryor, a thorough reinvestigation of the 1988 armed robbery case that led to Holmes’ conviction “raised reasonable doubts about his guilt.”

  • Scammers tried to rob this Ontario couple of $9K. Police say more and more seniors are falling prey

    A phone call to her home in Ingersoll, Ont. two weeks ago sent Diane Lindsay into a panic. One the other end was a man claiming to be police officer from Woodstock RCMP, who said her grandson was in an accident. When police went to investigate, they found drugs in his car, the man said. Her grandson was in jail and she'd have to post a $9,000 bond to get him out, he told her. Lindsay contacted her husband, Ron, to arrange for the money. But when Ron heard the story, he had his suspicions. "They

  • Calgary man shot by Red Deer RCMP days after he was reported missing

    Three days after Calgary police asked for the public's help finding a missing man, he was shot by RCMP in Red Deer, CBC News has learned. Having recently moved to Alberta from Winnipeg, Samuel Klack, 30, has been identified as the victim of the police shooting in Red Deer on Sunday. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say Klack is in hospital with a long road ahead but did not elaborate on his injuries. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate

  • Sexual misconduct claims could determine course of Tiger Woods case: What we know

    The dispute between Tiger Woods and Erica Herman appeared to be about his home and money until she made a vague sexual harassment claim.

  • El Salvador: 2,000 more to prison, vows will 'never return'

    El Salvador’s government sent 2,000 more suspects to a huge new prison built especially for gang members Wednesday, and the the justice minister vowed that “they will never return” to the streets. The tough statement came as the administration of President Nayib Bukele asked for yet another extension of an anti-gang emergency measures that would take the crackdown into its 13th month. Human rights groups say that there have been many instances of prisoner abuses and that innocent people have been swept up in police raids.

  • Judge refuses to let Andrew Tate out on bail, leaving him in a Romanian jail as his online presence dwindles

    Andrew Tate has been in jail since December as Romanian prosecutors have gathered evidence related to allegations of human trafficking against him.

  • Florida man exonerated after 34 years in prison

    Sidney Holmes is greeted by his joyful family after being released from a Florida prison. He was imprisoned for 34 years after he was wrongfully convicted of being the driver of a car for two people who committed a robbery at gunpoint. 'I knew this day was going to come, sooner or later,' he said.

  • Manitoba investigator, National Microbiology Lab guard charged in massive organized crime drug bust

    An investigator with a provincial unit has been swept up in an organized crime bust in Manitoba that resulted in more than 20 people being arrested and multiple kilograms of drugs being seized. Donavon Sired, 50, is charged with bribery, breach of trust and conspiracy. He's accused of leaking information to drug dealers about police enforcement plans. He was a member of the special investigations unit for Manitoba Finance, which typically investigates cigarette smuggling. Project Dawgpound, as t

  • FBI join investigation after helicopter crashed in heist at Sacramento Executive Airport

    Someone broke into multiple helicopters at the airport early Wednesday.

  • Millard asks court why he would be 'sloppy and careless' if he planned to kill Bosma

    TORONTO — Multiple murderer Dellen Millard said he was cast as the "perfect villain" in Tim Bosma's murder, asking Ontario's highest court Wednesday why he would be so "sloppy and careless" if he had planned to kill the 32-year-old father. Millard is representing himself before the Ontario Court of Appeal as he appeals his conviction for murdering Bosma. He told the court the arguments brought against him by prosecutors and his co-convicted during the 2016 trial played to the jury's emotions, re

  • DOJ Told Court to Expect a Deluge of New Jan. 6 Prosecutions

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 1,000 additional people could still face charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, according to a letter to the DC federal court from the US attorney in Washington.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionCredit Suisse Reels After Top Sharehold

  • Former P.E.I. construction contractor sentenced to 20 months in jail

    A former construction contractor was sentenced to 20 months in jail for theft and fraud on Wednesday, after a lengthy proceeding in provincial court in Charlottetown. Colton Chaulk, 28, was also ordered to repay thousands of dollars he had taken from a number of Prince Edward Island clients for work he didn't end up doing. In January, Chaulk pleaded guilty to three counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of use of a false document. Crown prosecutor Lisa Goulden said the case strikes a chord w

  • Founder of Toronto human rights organization charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement

    A Toronto man who founded a human rights organization is accused of sexually assaulting a woman five times and forcibly confining her. Jose Mario Guilombo, 64, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and two counts of forcible confinement, Toronto police said in a news release. Guilombo was arrested and charged on Thursday, police say. Guilombo is the founder of Canadian Human Rights International Organization (CHRIO), a not-for-profit organization that says it monitors human rights

  • Idaho search warrants show Moscow homicides police work before Bryan Kohberger’s arrest

    Newly released legal demands span some of the biggest companies in social media, shopping, banking and telecommunications, an Idaho Statesman analysis shows.

  • It Sure Seems Like Darkstar, Lockheed’s Secret High-Speed Jet, Is Real

    It sure looks like Darkstar, Lockheed Martin's secret high-speed jet, is real. The long-rumored SR-71 successor last seen in Top Gun: Maverick may be legit.

  • Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy

    A business tycoon long sought by the government of China and known for cultivating ties to Trump administration figures including Steve Bannon was arrested Wednesday in New York on charges that he oversaw a $1 billion fraud conspiracy. Guo Wengui, 54, was accused along with his financier and chief of staff of various crimes, including wire and securities fraud. U.S. prosecutors said the indictment stemmed from a complex scheme in which Guo lied to hundreds of thousands of online followers in the United States and around the world before misappropriating hundreds of millions of dollars.

  • Tucker Carlson Packages 2 Of His Biggest Lies In 1 Stupefying Statement

    The Fox News host gave viewers a twofer of his greatest hits.