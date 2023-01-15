Pictured: Miraculous rescue of woman pulled from building torn open by Russian missile

Anastasia Shvets escapes from what's left of her apartment, clutching a green teddy bear and a string of festive gold decorations - Arsen Dzodzaiev/Hromadske

With her life in ruins, the young woman edged away from her bathtub, resting precariously on what was left of her floor, and into the hands of her Ukrainian rescuers.

Anastasia Shvets, 23, had been crouching alone in the shell of her seventh-floor apartment. It had been blown up by a Russian Cold War missile designed to sink an aircraft carrier.

She escaped clutching a green teddy bear and string of festive gold decorations probably left hanging after Orthodox Christmas the previous weekend. Moments before the missile strike in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Ms Shvets had been enjoying a Saturday lunch with her parents.

Now they were buried under piles of twisted metal and concrete.

The remains of the destroyed seventh-floor department with its bathtub resting precariously - Arsen Dzodzaiev /Hromadske

“I don’t know where my parents are,” she said. “I remember my father’s stupid jokes today, how we took pictures of puppies with my mother today. We were eating mum’s noodles.”

A photographer captured her shock and horror shortly after the missile strike when Ms Shvets realised that she was alone. She crouched, on the edge of her destroyed apartment, holding her hand to her mouth, seemingly suppressing a scream.

She was then seen inching towards her rescuers, who had raised a ladder in the gaping hole where half of the block of flats had stood just hours earlier.

From a hospital bed, she showed her remarkably light injuries. She had a cut above her left eye and also across her tattooed legs.

“I have no words, I have no emotions, I feel nothing but a great emptiness inside,” she said.

After the missile strike, Ms Shvets crouched on the edge of her destroyed apartment, holding her hand to her mouth, seemingly suppressing a scream - Arsen Dzodzaiev /Hromadske

This is the aftermath of a missile strike on an apartment block in Dnipro on Saturday, a city of 1.4 million that lies on the banks of the Dnipro River. It is famous for its metals industry and Soviet architecture but now Dnipro will forever conjure up the horrors of this latest Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have labelled it a “terrorist” attack, and have been steadily raising the death toll since the strike. It stood at 30 dead and 73 injured on Sunday evening.

Rescue workers were still searching for survivors, and dead bodies, using dogs wearing special protective pads on their paws. Dnipro’s mayor said on Sunday the chances of finding any survivors was “minimal”.

Even for a nation hardened by nearly 11 months of war this missile attack has shocked Ukraine.

“These people were having a regular weekend in their homes,” said one observer. “They wanted to feel safe. But you are never safe with a terrorist neighbour.”

Ukrainian officials have labelled the assault on Dnipro a ‘terrorist’ attack, and have been steadily raising the death toll since the strike - Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP

And this is not the first tragedy that Ms Shvets has suffered since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. In September, she posted photos on her Instagram profile of her boyfriend in military uniform. He had been killed a fortnight earlier.

“I still can’t get over that it’s been two weeks since I heard your voice and saw your smile,” she wrote. “You told me how much you loved me but then everything ended, all our dreams and goals.”

In the attack on Saturday, the biggest this year, Russian missiles hit several targets across Ukraine in at least two waves. Most of the targets were infrastructure sites and the only reported deaths were in the Dnipro apartment block.

Russia claimed that Ukrainian air-defence systems had hit their missile over Dnipro, deflecting it into the apartment block, but Ukrainian officials said that they don’t have defence systems capable of shooting down ballistic and cruise missiles.

The attack carries increased significance as it was the first since Gen Valery Gerasimov, chief of Russia’s general staff, took personal command of Russian forces in Ukraine. It also marked a return to using ballistic and cruise missiles to hit Ukrainian cities, rather than drones.

In an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel, Vladimir Putin ignored the missile strike and insisted that his invasion was going to plan.

“I hope that our fighters will please us even more with the results of their combat,” he said.

Mr Putin has justified his invasion of Ukraine as a rescue mission to save Ukrainians from Nato, but every missile strike and every death instead appears to harden Ukrainians’ resolve to resist.

Video footage from Dnipro captured the moment a sobbing, grief-struck woman raged into the night sky against Mr Putin. Ukrainian officials said that her son had been killed in the attack.

“Why would you kill him? We used to welcome you to our city,” she said. “May you, dog, now be cursed forever.”