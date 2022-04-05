Woman pleads guilty after toddler's death in unlicensed Vancouver daycare

VANCOUVER — A woman has pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide the necessities of life to children at an unlicensed daycare in Vancouver five years ago.

The British Columbia Prosecution Service says Susy Yasmine Saad entered the guilty plea in court on Monday to a single count affecting nine children, including one child who died.

There is a publication ban on all of the children's names except for Macallan Saini, a 16-month-old boy who was found unresponsive in a playpen in January 2017.

The prosecution service says the case has been adjourned until next month, when a date is expected to be set for Saad's sentencing.

The service says it's anticipated that a previous charge against Saad alleging fraud over $5,000 would be stayed at the conclusion of the sentencing proceedings.

The Canadian Press