Woman pleads guilty in killing of 3-year-old girl from Kansas City, Kansas

A 34-year-old woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a murder charge in the death of a 3-year-old girl Kansas City, Kansas girl whose remains were discovered in a shallow grave in July 2020.

Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, admitted in Wyandotte County District Court to second-degree murder, child abuse and interference with law enforcement in the death of Olivia Ann Jansen. Kirkpatrick was accused in the killing last year alongside her boyfriend and the father of the victim, Howard Jansen III.

The victim was first reported missing by her father on July 10, 2020. He told police at the time that he had woken up around 6:30 a.m. that morning to find that his daughter was gone.

Her disappearance set off a massive effort from authorities on both sides of the state line and the FBI to find her safely. But her body was discovered hours later in a wooded area 3400 block of Steele Road, roughly a mile away from her father’s home.

Court records show the girl had signs of physical abuse, including a small cut on the back of her head, and died of a brain bleed.

The killing touched off calls for the Kansas Department of Children and Families to make reforms after it came to light that the girl’s extended family had raised concerns with the welfare agency.

The girl was visited by a caseworker over a video call 11 days before she was found dead. That investigation stemmed from a hotline report from someone worried that her caregiver was unavailable or unable to care for her and may be using drugs.

Kirkpatrick is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 20. Jansen, the father, has a trial date set for May 2.