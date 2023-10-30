Woman plans trip to Disney after winning Michigan Lottery game Lucky For Life

A lucky woman from Michigan has won an incredible prize of $25,000 annually for the rest of her life after purchasing her first-ever Lucky For Life lottery ticket. Overjoyed by the unexpected win, she plans to take her family to Disney and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Shayla Kauflin, 39, from Warren, Michigan, won the grand prize when she matched the five white balls on her Lucky For Life ticket, which she bought online at MichiganLottery.com on Oct. 9.

"This ticket was the very first Lucky For Life ticket I have ever bought," Kauflin told the Michigan Lottery. "When I was purchasing my Powerball tickets online, I saw the Lucky For Life game listed and thought: 'Why not?' and bought $10 worth of tickets."

The following day, Kauflin opened her lottery app and was overwhelmed when she saw that she had won $390,000. She immediately called her husband, David Kauflin, who was initially frightened by her screaming and crying.

"Winning is indescribable," Kauflin share with local lottery officials. "It feels like the weight of the world has been taken off my shoulders. It may not be enough money to change the world, but it's enough money to change my world."

Kauflin visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her $390,000 prize. There she opted for a one-time lump sum payment instead of annuity payments of $25,000 per year for 20 years of life. With her winnings, she plans to take her family to Disney and invest.

More winners: New York woman claimed her $1 million Powerball ticket the day before it expired

What is Lucky For Life?

Lucky For Life is a game offered by the Michigan Lottery that requires a $2 payment for each play. To win $1,000 daily for life, you must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, along with one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Even without the Lucky Ball, you can still win $25,000 yearly for life by matching all five winning numbers.

Story continues

What are the odds of winning Lucky For Life?

The odds of winning the grand prize of $1,000 a day are 1 in 30,821,472. The odds of winning the second prize of $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woman wins $25,000 a year for life from Michigan Lottery game