Woman who overdosed at casino is revived by Clay County Sheriff’s Office sergeant

A 22-year-old woman was given life-saving medical treatment by a Clay County Sheriff’s sergeant early Saturday morning after she overdosed on what authorities believe was a counterfeit prescription pill likely laced with fentanyl.

The overdose occurred around 2:30 a.m. in a local casino, where the sergeant was off duty and working security, the agency said in a Facebook post. She had a very faint pulse and had stopped breathing when the sergeant administered a dose of naloxone, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Chest compressions were performed afterward the first dose without results, authorities said. Two additional doses of naloxone were given to the woman before she began breathing again and her pulse returned, according to the sheriff’s office.

The overdose comes as Clay County authorities report “an alarming increase” in similar cases — fatal and nonfatal — within the last year.

The sheriff’s office is advising residents “never to take prescription medication that is not prescribed to them.”