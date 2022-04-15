Woman’s one big worry after driving away with winning lottery ticket in SC — the wind

When a South Carolina woman realized how much she won in the lottery, the next thing she did was roll up her car windows.

“It’s a nice prize. I didn’t want the ticket to blow out the window,” she told lottery officials.

The Summerville woman scored a top prize of $150,000 in the South Carolina Education Lottery Giant Jumbo Bucks game, officials said in a Friday, April 15, news release.

The winner, who chose not to be identified publicly, stopped to buy her lucky ticket at the Krishna of Summerville Inc. and didn’t drive off until she was sure her ticket wouldn’t fly away, lottery officials said.

While it may have been a funny fear, the woman told lottery officials it was her main concern when she left the store.

She still isn’t sold on how to spend the winnings, either.

“I’m saving it for now,” she told lottery officials.

Krishna of Summerville Inc. got a $1,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

The odds of winning the top prize in the Giant Jumbo Bucks game is 1 in 600,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Summerville is about 97 miles southeast of Columbia.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

