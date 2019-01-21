Woman Named 'Dee Ford' Mistaken on Twitter for Being Chiefs LB Who Was Offsides

Alaa Abdeldaiem
Sports Illustrated

It's a bad time to be someone named Dee Ford, as one woman came to realize on Monday.

Ford, a middle-aged British surveyor from Gillingham, has been receiving threats from angry Chiefs fans after their Dee Ford—a male, 6'2" 250-pound outside linebacker on a professional football team—lined up offsides in the late stages of Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Patriots. The call negated an interception by Charvarius Ward that could have iced the game and sent Kansas City to Super Bowl LIII.

According to her tweets, Ford was actually asleep when the AFC Championship game aired and woke up to a thread of backlash in her mentions when the Chiefs lost 37–31 in overtime.

Ford also got a number of more heated messages in her private inbox.

Thankfully, Ford seems to be taking the mix-up alright, even poking fun at the potential of getting offers during free agency.

