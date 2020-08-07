Woman with N.S. ties urges Canada to return husband from Bolivia

A Canadian woman whose husband is stuck in Bolivia due to the COVID-19 travel shutdown is appealing to Ottawa to bring her husband back to her.

However, Ottawa is not planning any additional repatriation flights.

In February, Hugo Rolando Barrientos Cardozo, who is a Canadian permanent resident, left the home he shares with Megan Radford in Orleans, Ont., to tie up loose ends in Bolivia.

The plan was for her to join him in April, so they could fly back together and bring both of his dogs with them. After four years of marriage, they would finally be settled as a couple and ready to start a family.

But on March 16, days after the pandemic was declared, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians to return home while flights were available. The next day, Bolivia announced all flights in and out of the country would be suspended in four days.

View photos Destiny Dawn Photography More

In an instant, Barrientos Cardozo was stranded a continent away.

"I can't sugar coat it, it's the worst. It's really, really hard," Radford said from her parents' home in Brookside, N.S., earlier this week.

The couple is solid, she said, but "it's just whether or not our mental health is going to be able to stay strong through it."

Radford spoke for her husband, who declined an interview.

It's been a long haul for the couple and other Canadians who remain separated from loved ones.

In a statement from Global Affairs Canada, a spokesperson said the final few remaining flights had concluded, and there are no plans for repatriation flights after July.

In the last few months, Ottawa returned nearly 57,000 Canadians on about 700 flights from 109 countries.

In May, Rob Oliphant, the parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs, said the job was nearly 90 per cent done, but completing the "last part of the marathon is always the toughest."

'Their job isn't finished yet'

Radford has called Global Affairs' emergency helpline, and asked her member of Parliament, Mary-France Lalonde, for help to bring her husband home.

The air travel lockdown by Bolivia has created significant challenges to return Barrientos Cardozo, Lalonde said in a written statement.

Global Affairs would not comment directly on this case, but said it is aware of Canadian citizens and permanent residents in Bolivia who want to come home, but cannot because there are no flights.

There are nearly 6,700 Canadians registered in Bolivia, though the department said registration is not an indication of a wish to stay or leave.

View photos Elizabeth Chiu/CBC More

Story continues