Woman mortified after stylist charges her $300 for ’emo hair’: ‘I can never leave the house’

A woman has buyer’s remorse after paying top dollar for an unflattering haircut.

TikToker Eve did not hold back after a trip to the salon turned into the worst hair day ever. When she went to get a root touch-up from her usual hairdresser, he seemed to take a lot of liberties on her hair. Now she’s left wondering what went wrong.

“This man charged me $300 for this. I can literally never leave the house again,” she said.

Eve was practically in tears as she stood in front of a photo of what she thought her hair was going to look like. She had wanted an edgy hairstyle with layers, dyed red on top and bottom with a black section in between.

Instead, the hairdresser awkwardly dyed the top of her hair red and the bottom black. The three layers were practically nonexistent and the chop job was pretty sloppy.

“What’s worse is that he teaches hair at a cosmetology school,” Eve said. “But what’s so confusing about this to me is I got this exact haircut by him six months before and it turned out great.”

This time around she has been wearing a beanie every day to hide the aftermath of the bad haircut.

“I have no idea what went wrong this time,” she added. “I only came up for a root touch-up and he ended up doing this. I really didn’t see this coming. LMAO.”

Eve had a sense of humor about the matter and people in the comments were quick to playfully joke about it.

“It’s giving scene queen 2008,” a user commented.

“I actually really like it,” someone wrote.

“Your stylist really had ’emo hair tutorials’ in their recent YouTube search history,” another said.

