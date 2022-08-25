Woman missing after truck rollover near Meadow Lake: Sask. RCMP

·1 min read
A truck went off a bridge on Highway 903 and was completely submerged in the Beaver River, according to RCMP. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)
A truck went off a bridge on Highway 903 and was completely submerged in the Beaver River, according to RCMP. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

RCMP say a woman is missing after a truck rollover Wednesday near Meadow Lake, about 295 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Around 7.p.m. CST, Meadow Lake RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover at the Beaver River bridge crossing, two kilometres south of Pagan Lake.

A truck had gone off the bridge on Highway 903 and was completely submerged in the Beaver River, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Officers pulled a man, who was standing on top of the truck, to shore. He was taken to hospital with injuries.

A woman is unaccounted for at this time, according to RCMP.

RCMP said first responders aren't able to enter the river safely to search inside the truck due to the water current and depth.

Instead, first responders are working to remove the truck from the river, according to RCMP.

Highway 903 will be intermittently closed Thursday as the investigation continues.

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

