Woman missing from Coquitlam found dead in Vancouver

Kwem Manuel-Gottriedson, 24, was found dead in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Saturday according to police. Her friends and family had been searching for her since she was last seen on Wednesday, according to a missing person poster circulating online. (Susan Manuel/Facebook - image credit)

The body of a woman who went missing last week has been found in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood, according to police.

Kwemcxenalqs (Kwem) Manuel-Gottfriedson, 24, was found dead inside a building near East Hastings Street and Hawks Avenue on Saturday, according to a brief statement from Vancouver police.

Manuel-Gottfriedson was last seen on Wednesday in Coquitlam, and her phone pinged twice in Vancouver since then, according to a missing person poster circulating online.

The Vancouver Police Department's major crimes section is investigating the circumstances of her disappearance and death.

A spokesperson with the department said the cause of death wasn't determined on Tuesday, and the B.C. Coroners Service is investigating.