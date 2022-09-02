Woman missing after being forced into SUV during jog near college, Tennessee cops say

A 34-year-old woman is missing after she was reportedly forced into an SUV during an early-morning jog near a college campus, police in Tennessee announced.

Eliza Fletcher was jogging around 4:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, near the University of Memphis in the area of Central Avenue and Zach Curlin Street when she was taken away in a vehicle, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department.

Fletcher was running when an “unknown individual approached her,” according to police.

The suspect may have been in a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on central, the release said.

Fletcher is 5 feet, 6 inches, 137 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677 or call 911.

