Woman and Minor Arrested in Connection with Rapper PnB Rock's Murder, Teen's Dad Reportedly on the Run

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
PnB Rock attends the &quot;Blood Brother&quot; New York Screening at Regal Battery Park 11 on November 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); Freddie Lee Trone
PnB Rock attends the "Blood Brother" New York Screening at Regal Battery Park 11 on November 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); Freddie Lee Trone

Theo Wargo/Getty; Los Angeles Police Department

Two people have been arrested, including one minor, for the murder of rapper PnB Rock. An adult male suspect, who is reportedly the minor's father, is at large.

PnB Rock, real name Rakim Allen, was robbed and fatally shot while eating lunch with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang at a Los Angeles famed Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles earlier this month. The couple shares a 2-year-old daughter, Xuri. The rapper was also a father to another little girl Milan Allen, 8.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Wednesday two people are now in custody in connection to the killing.

PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show
PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images PnB Rock

RELATED: PnB Rock Spoke About Robberies Aimed at Rappers Days Before His Death: 'It's So Common'

A minor was arrested in Lawndale on a murder charge.

Another suspect, a 32-year-old woman named Shauntel Trone, was arrested in Gardena on a charge of accessory to murder. No bail has been set for Trone, per her booking record.

LAPD also named Freddie Lee Trone "as being a person involved" in the rapper's murder and released his photo. He is currently at large and "should be considered armed and dangerous," LAPD said.

Los Angeles police sources told Los Angeles' Fox 11 that Trone is the father of the minor suspect in custody.

When contacted by PEOPLE, LAPD would not confirm.

PnB Rock and gf
PnB Rock and gf

PnB Rock/Instagram PnB Rock and his girlfriend

RELATED: Los Angeles Police Believe PnB Rock Was Fatally Shot After Instagram Post Revealed His Location

Police sources also told The Los Angeles Times that Freddie and his son were allegedly in the Roscoe's parking lot before PnB Rock was tagged at the restaurant on social media. LAPD had previously said it was possible that PnB Rock was fatally shot after an Instagram post revealed his location.

Just prior to the incident, the rapper's girlfriend Sibounheuang had shared an Instagram Story of their lunch. The post was later deleted.

Reacting to the new development, Cardi B defended Sibounheuang on Twitter.

RELATED VIDEO: Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Robbed and Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles

"Told y'all……Yall must not know how the hood moves ….," she wrote. "Y'all owe that girl a apology for the s--- y'all put her through knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face….Social media investigators YALL SUCK!!!!"

During the fatal incident, a suspect approached the "Fleek" rapper and ordered him to hand over jewelry and other items. Moments later, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot PnB Rock several times. The rapper, who was 30 years old, died shortly after and the suspect fled in a getaway car.

He had been shot in the back and chest, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled.

Those with information on Freddie's whereabouts should call South Bureau Homicide Divisions Detectives Nellie Knight or Matthew Clark at 323-786-5146. Those who want to send an anonymous report are urged to call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

