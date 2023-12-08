Woman with medical conditions hopes Goodfellows can give daughter a merry Christmas

Diana’s year has included a double dose of challenging medical news. She has been diagnosed with not just one, but two autoimmune diseases.

“I have been hospitalized every two months from my sickness. This means I haven’t been able to work as much as I would love to,” she said. “I walk with a walker now due to muscle and nerve damage.”

Diana is also the single mother of an 8-year-old girl, who gives her more than enough reason to fight on. And through it all, she is thinking of her daughter and how she can help her have a merry Christmas.

The Goodfellow Fund can help make this a reality. Thanks to them, children from families in need have found some joy in the holiday for more than a century.

With a goal of helping 13,000 children in need in Tarrant County have a nice Christmas, the Star-Telegram charity is providing a $50 tax-free gift certificate for each child for new clothing from Old Navy.

Because of folks like those at The Goodfellow Fund, an otherwise sad Christmas morning can now be one with some excitement and cheer.

“I just would love for my daughter to have an awesome Christmas this year and to see a smile on her face,” Diana said.

About the Goodfellow Fund

A Chicago city attorney wrote a letter challenging his friends to donate the money they would have spent on holiday partying to charity.

A couple years later, the Advertising Club of Fort Worth staged the first local Goodfellow campaign. On the day after Thanksgiving in 1912, Publisher Amon G. Carter brought the tradition to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

To find out more, or to learn more about helping, visit goodfellowfundfw.com. The post office box for donations and correspondence is P.O. Box 149, Fort Worth, TX. 76101.