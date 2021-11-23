Woman marries to get citizenship and then tries to kill husband, NY officials say

A woman married an elderly man to “illegally obtain” citizenship and later tried to kill him with a straight razor, New York prosecutors said.

Olivia Raimo, 30, from Jamaica, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder following the attack on her 74-year-old husband on Jan. 24, 2020 that left him without any function in his hand, a Nov. 19 news release from the Westchester County District Attorney’s office said.

“Violent acts are particularly heinous when they target the elderly,” District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.

Raimo and her husband, who is not being identified, married in 2017 but still had to prove their marriage with legitimate in order for her to obtain citizenship. In a meeting with an attorney in preparation for a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services interview, the couple was told “they would have a hard time passing their marriage interview,” the release said.

Some time afterward, while at the victim’s home in New Rochelle, Raimo is accused of pushing her husband between a toilet seat and a wall and slitting his wrist with the razor, according to the release.

At about the same time the husband’s home health aide arrived at the door and Raimo refused to let her in.

Then, the aide called 911 and told New Rochelle police she did not know Raimo.

Once officers arrived at the home, they heard the husband screaming from the bathroom.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx where his tendons were reattached during two separate surgeries.

After an investigation, Raimo was arrested by police on Feb. 11, 2020.

According to her plea agreement, she will be sentenced to 15 years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision , the release said. Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2022.

The district attorney’s office decline further comment.

Woman burglarized homes during funerals, New York officials say. She’s going to prison

Woman accused of trying to rent a hitman to kill ex-husband pleads guilty in Michigan

Grandson killed grandparents and called 911 to report their deaths, Michigan cops say

‘Splashing’ teen saved from drowning — and promptly arrested by Massachusetts police