Woman Who Lost Home In Anne Heche Crash Shares Statement On 'Devastating' Death

The renter whose Los Angeles home was burned down after Anne Heche crashed her car into it has sent her love to the family of the actor, who was pronounced brain dead on Friday.

“The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating,” Lynne Mishele said in a statement on Instagram. “Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them. This entire situation is tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everybody involved.”

Mishele’s Mar Vista rental home was destroyed on Aug. 5 after Heche’s car collided with it, sending it up in flames. The Emmy-winning actor reportedly had cocaine in her system at the time of the crash and suffered critical injuries.

A representative of Heche on Friday told People: “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.”

Though she was legally dead under California law, Heche was reportedly kept on life support in order to arrange organ donation. Her representative told The Hollywood Reporter that she was taken off life support on Sunday.

Mishele, her two dogs, and pet tortoise escape the fire unharmed, but she lost most of her possessions. A GoFundMe page set up by Mar Vista homeowners has raised more than $170,000 for Mishele to rebuild her life. She said last week that it had been “the most insane, traumatic time” and thanked supporters from around the world for their help.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

