Woman loses leg in water ski accident on trouble-plagued lake, Arizona rescuers say

A woman water-skiing on Lake Pleasant lost a leg in a boating accident, Arizona officials told news outlets.

The single-boat accident took place about 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, on the lake northwest of Phoenix, Maricopa County sheriff’s officials told KSAZ.

The woman, whose leg was amputated in the accident, was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, deputies told The Arizona Republic.

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department said the accident involved a ski rope, KSAZ reported.

The accident follows several weeks of incidents at the lake, including the May 8 death of an 83-year-old woman who fell off a boat in high winds and two earlier drowning deaths, KPNX reported.

