Woman Left Unable to Walk After Mosquito Bite Led to West Nile Virus

Susan Corie of Roseville, California, has been hospitalized for nearly a month amid her illness

Getty A woman in California has been left unable to walk after contracting the West Nile virus after a mosquito bite.

A California woman has been left unable to walk after she contracted the West Nile Virus from a mosquito bite.

Susan Corie of Roseville has been hospitalized for nearly a month as she undergoes physical therapy, according to CBS News Sacramento.

Corie told the outlet she began experiencing symptoms, including a fever and muscle spasms in her legs. As her illness progressed, she started to have mobility challenges. When she fell on her way to the bathroom at home, her husband decided to take her to the emergency room, where, on Sept. 11, she was diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease.

"I've been in the hospital for four and a half weeks because I was bit by a mosquito," Corie told CBS News Sacramento over the weekend.

"I didn't really know much about it or how it affected people," she said of the virus.

According to the news outlet, a wet winter in the region created an ideal environment for a high mosquito population. As of Friday, there are 205 reported cases in California, six of which were fatal, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Sacramento County has the second-highest number of cases with 19, followed by Los Angeles County with 18.

Getty West Nile virus is contracted via mosquito bites.

About 80% of people who are infected with the West Nile Virus do not develop symptoms, according to the Sacramento Department of Health Services. For those who do experience symptoms — which include fever, body aches, headache, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea and a rash — most recover within a few days to weeks.

However, about one in 150 people will develop severe symptoms, which can include a high fever, stiff neck, muscle weakness, coma, tremors, convulsions, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. Some of the neurological effects can be permanent, and the virus can even lead to death in some patients.

While there is no specific treatment for the West Nile Virus, people with more severe symptoms are advised to seek supportive medical care such as intravenous fluids and help with breathing.

California is not the only state that has recorded cases of the virus. There have been 1,645 people diagnosed with the disease in 44 states so far this year, according to the CDC. It marks an uptick over 2022, when a total of 1,126 cases were reported in the U.S.



In August, Daniel Markowski, technical adviser for the American Mosquito Control Association, told CNN that his team was seeing “pretty big” warning signs for the virus’ spread.

“The number of mosquitoes that have hatched off after the spring snowmelt is pretty tremendous in many of the states, whether it be Colorado or Utah or California,” he said. “You’re at the right temperature, the right mosquito population and the right time of year for localized outbreaks to occur.”

The virus spreads after a mosquito bites an infected bird and then bites a human.

The CDC advises people to protect themselves by using insect repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus oil, or para-menthane-diol, but notes the last two ingredients are not recommended for children under the age of 3.

The agency also suggests wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants when outside and using mosquito netting to cover baby strollers and carriers.



