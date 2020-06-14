Woman knocked to the ground while walking in Victoria, police say

Police in Victoria say a man slammed a woman to the ground in a "random and unprovoked" assault Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 2900-block of Douglas Street at around 11 a.m.

In a surveillance video released by the Victoria Police Department, a man can be seen walking down the sidewalk toward her.

As he approaches, he knocks the woman onto her back, and then continues walking.

The woman sustained minor injuries.

Victoria Police Department

The man is described as 20 to 30 years old, Hispanic or South Asian, and around five feet eight inches tall. He has short dark hair and was wearing a dark jacket and shorts with a grey shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.