“The Woman King,” an action and historical epic starring Viola Davis and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, will make its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

“The Woman King” from TriStar Pictures joins Billy Eichner’s “Bros,” Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion” and Sanaa Lathan’s “On the Come Up” all making their world premieres at the festival.

The 47th annual TIFF runs Sept. 8-18.

More to come…