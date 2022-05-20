Woman killed in Yuba City hit-and-run as she walked across street; police look for car

Police officers were looking for the driver of a car that fatally struck a woman walking across a street early Thursday in a hit-and-run in Yuba City.

Investigators found evidence at the scene and security camera video in the area that indicates the suspect vehicle is a 2009 to 2012 gray Honda two-door coupe sedan, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Police said the car sustained damage to its front right side.

About 5:50 a.m., the car was heading south on Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue. The woman was walking west across Garden Highway when the front of the car hit her, police said in a news release.

The car did not stop and the driver continued heading south on Garden Highway, according to the Police Department.

The woman suffered major injuries and was taken by ambulance to Adventist Rideout Hospital, where she later died. Police did not release the woman’s name.

Investigators asked anyone with information related to the whereabouts of the car or the identity of the driver in the incident to call Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661.